FAO And Silatech Sign USD 5 Million Agreement To Boost Youth Employment In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Food and Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has signed a USD 5 million cooperation agreement with Silatech, an international development organization, to enhance youth employment and support food security for more than 30 000 young people in Sudan. The agreement was formalized by FAO Director-General Dr. Qu Dongyu and Hassan Ali Al Mulla, CEO of Silatech.

Sudan faces severe food security challenges exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, economic instability, and natural disasters. Over 25.6 million people, more than half the population, are experiencing high levels of food insecurity. The unemployment rate stands at 17.1 percent, with a large portion of the youth population struggling to find sustainable livelihood opportunities.

This agreement, with the support of Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) through Silatech will fund the implementation of the Agriculture and Livelihoods Support for Vulnerable Populations in Sudan project. The project aims to provide sustainable job opportunities, improving livelihoods in conflict-affected regions, particularly in Gezira State, where 29% of the population suffers from acute food insecurity.

FAO and Silatech will collaborate on delivering agricultural inputs, such as crops, vegetables and legume seeds as well as livestock inputs, including milking goats and animal feed. All distributions will be accompanied by training on good production practices while developing long-term solutions to enhance production efficiency. The project also seeks to organize farmers' associations that will be trained in irrigation management and improved agronomic practices.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu remarked, "This agreement marks a new chapter in our efforts to combat food insecurity in Sudan while empowering youth and women to become active participants in the country's agricultural recovery. Together with Silatech, we are creating pathways and tools to sustainable livelihoods for the next generation."

Hassan Al Mulla, CEO of Silatech, emphasized, "By investing in youth employment and agriculture, we are addressing not just the food security crisis but also fostering economic resilience in vulnerable communities. We are proud to partner with FAO on this critical initiative as it focuses on long-lasting impact."



Msheireb Downtown Doha pioneering a new era of urban living

German embassy collaborates with Qatar on climate initiatives

Hamad General Hospital to embark on major modernization program to upgrade facility Ministry of Education honours top Tomouh Programme students

Read Also

Agriculture remains the backbone of Sudan's economy, employing about 65 percent of the population, including almost 528 percent women. Amid the economic fallout from conflicts and insecurity, this project seeks to increase agricultural productivity to enhance food security and nutrition and create sustainable job opportunities for Sudanese youth, particularly in rural areas like Gezira state.

The project is set to benefit over 1.7 million people, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities, through the rehabilitation of irrigation systems, the provision of modern agricultural inputs, and improved on-farm water management.

FAO will provide the necessary technical and logistical support in collaboration with local partners to ensure the success of the 18-month project, aiming to achieve a sustainable impact on the lives of youth and affected communities.