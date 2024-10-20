(MENAFN) Citizens of Moldova are preparing to head to the this Sunday for a pivotal presidential election and a on the country's potential membership in the European Union. is set to commence at 7 a.m. local time and will conclude at 7 p.m. (0400-1600 GMT). The electoral process will be closely monitored by a significant number of observers, including over 1,100 local and 280 foreign representatives, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the voting.



The upcoming election and referendum occur against the backdrop of the ongoing geopolitical struggle between the West and Russia, which has turned Moldova into a focal point for competing influences since the country declared independence. Voters in Moldova face critical decisions regarding their nation's future, particularly concerning deeper integration with Europe or a closer alignment with Russia. Prior to the election, the Moldovan government in Chisinau accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the country by promoting educational ties that hinder the nation’s rapprochement with the EU.



On the other hand, Russia has reacted by labeling Moldova's actions as "unfriendly," asserting that the government is obstructing the use of the Russian language and urging Moldova to uphold its constitutional commitment to neutrality. The Russian-backed "Victory" group is actively opposing the current government, further complicating the political landscape. As part of the referendum, voters will be asked whether they support Moldova's accession to the European Union, with the outcome having the potential to enshrine EU membership as a constitutional goal.



The referendum's validity hinges on achieving a turnout of over 33 percent, while twelve political parties are endorsing the "YES" option, contrasting with two parties backing "NO." Concurrently, voters will elect a president for a four-year term amid the economic challenges exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine War and difficulties in natural gas supplies. Pro-Western President Maia Sandu is seeking reelection and hopes to secure a "YES" vote in the referendum, which she believes would solidify Moldova's EU accession as an "irreversible" goal within the nation's constitutional framework.

