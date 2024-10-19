Peshawar Woman Boosts Income With Off-Season Vegetable Farming Using Tunnel Technology

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Musarrat Bibi, a resident of Peshawar, has successfully transformed her situation by cultivating off-season vegetables through tunnel technology, producing hundreds of kilograms of cucumbers in a small patch of land. With this harvest, she not only covered her household expenses but is now preparing her land for the next crop-tomatoes.

Musarrat's journey into tunnel farming began after her husband fell ill two years ago, leaving the family without a stable source of income. With no employment opportunities available, she turned to a training program offered by Helvetas, a German non-governmental organization working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This program trains rural farmers in tunnel technology to increase agricultural productivity and improve livelihoods.

After completing her training, Musarrat was provided with cucumber seeds and the necessary materials for tunnel farming. She cultivated over 3,000 kilograms of cucumbers on just three marlas (a small portion of land), which allowed her to support her family. "Tunnel technology has resolved my financial problems. I started farming when I could no longer afford my children's school fees or household expenses. The first harvest, sold with help from FRD (Foundation Rural Development), covered all my costs. Now, shopkeepers themselves request vegetables in advance because off-season crops are highly demanded," Musarrat explained.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Reverses Decision to Transfer Police Powers to Chief Minister

Before cucumbers, Musarrat had also grown tomatoes using this method. She highlighted the advantages of tunnel farming, noting that plants are not damaged during harvesting, and the vegetables are much cleaner compared to traditional farming methods.

The tunnel farming project, led by Helvetas, is underway in Peshawar, where they have installed 305 tunnels, each covering at least 1.5 marlas of land. According to researchers, tunnel technology can be used to grow various crops, including cucumbers, tomatoes, melons, watermelons, green chilies, capsicum, pumpkins, and gourds. The productivity is remarkable-while traditional cucumber farming yields around 400 to 500 kilograms per 1.5 marlas, tunnel farming produces around 1,580 kilograms.

Project Manager Munawar Khan Khattak explained that the process begins by preparing raised beds in the designated area. Bamboo or poplar wood supports are placed on both sides, allowing the plants to grow vertically. The vertical growth also protects the plants from harsh weather conditions, such as rain and hailstorms. Irrigation is done through a drip system, reducing water usage by 50% and minimizing labor.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's soil is known for its fertility, especially for crops like sugarcane, wheat, and vegetables. As part of the FRD project, 200 farmers from 10 districts, deemed suitable for vegetable farming, have been trained in tunnel technology.

Field Officer Misbahullah emphasized that tunnel technology is crucial in addressing the decline in crop production due to climate change. "You can see that cucumbers are not in season, yet we can grow them using this technology. Similarly, tomatoes can be produced, preventing vegetable shortages in the market," he noted.

Misbahullah added that 200 individuals, including women, have already been trained and are successfully supplying their off-season vegetables to the market. "From seed sowing to harvest, I supervise the process to ensure that farmers don't face any losses. Tunnel technology not only extends the availability of vegetables but also increases income for farmers and provides additional employment opportunities," he said.