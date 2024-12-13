IPS Officer Vinay Kumar Replaces Alok Raj As New Bihar DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) In a major reshuffle in the Bihar Police, Alok Raj, a 1989 batch IPS officer, has been removed from the post of Director General of (DGP) after just 103 days in office. The Bihar has appointed 1991 batch IPS officer Vinay Kumar as the new DGP of the state.

A formal notification has been issued by the Home Department to this effect.

Alok Raj has been re-assigned as Director General cum Chairman Managing Director of the Bihar Police Building Corporation Limited.

His replacement, Vinay Kumar who is known for his clean and honest image, was earlier serving in the same Corporation, has taken over as the new DGP. Kumar was considered a strong contender for the role previously.

Alok Raj's appointment earlier in the year was reportedly not the first choice of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had preferred officers like R.S. Bhatti (1990 batch).

Alok Raj's short tenure as DGP is attributed to dissatisfaction within the ruling party and concerns over law and order in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Reports suggest that the state government received complaints about deteriorating policing standards under Alok Raj's leadership.

Political analysts believe that with Assembly elections approaching, the government appears keen to project a 'strong image' in terms of governance and security.

Discussions in political corridors suggest that Alok Raj's initial appointment was influenced by individuals close to the Chief Minister but this decision might have faced pushback after subsequent developments.

Apart from Alok Raj, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has also been transferred and appointed to the Surveillance Investigation Bureau. Gangwar previously held the post of Director General cum Commissioner Civil Security Council Bihar.

While the exact reasons for Alok Raj's removal remain undisclosed, the timing and nature of the reshuffle highlight both administrative and political considerations. This move has not only drawn attention to governance challenges but also underlined the complexities of leadership transitions within the police force.