‘Moonwalk’ Trailer Pits Two Thieves Against Each Other Over Their Woman Of Dreams

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming comedy-thriller series, 'Moonwalk' on Friday. The trailer promises a quirky tale of heist, love and loyalty.

The series stars Samir Kochhar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Nidhi Singh, Sheeba Chadha, and Geentanjali Kulkarni. The series pits two thieves against each other over love.

Tarik Pandey (essayed by Anshumaan Pushkar), a thief is up against the arms with Maddy (played by Samir Kochhar) to win the heart of the girl of their dreams, Chandani (played by Nidhi Singh). The two men decide the fate of their over the challenge, the challenge requires them to steal the better item to win her love.

Meanwhile, an aging gangster, his son who wants to be a teacher, an uptight cop, Chandani's jealous former love interest add to the chaos, leading to an unexpected showdown as all players compete for the ultimate prize, a moonrock.

Talking about the show, Anshumaan Pushkar said,“'Moonwalk' has been an exhilarating journey for me, both as an actor and as a part of such a fun and exciting project. There's something special about working on a project that's as entertaining as it is interesting, and the energy on set was always filled with laughter and positivity”.

He further mentioned,“It truly made the entire experience one of the most enjoyable shoots I've had to date, and I'm confident that this joy will translate onto the screen for the audience to feel. What made it even more enriching was the opportunity to collaborate with incredible talents like Sheeba Ji and Samir, who bring so much depth to their craft. This was also one of my first projects, making it all the more special and memorable for me”.

The series is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Ajay G Rai of Jar Pictures.

Nidhi Singh said,“My character, Chandni, is a blend of mischief and innocence, which made portraying her a truly rewarding experience. I particularly enjoyed exploring Chandni's chemistry with Anshumaan and Samir, as their bond evolves in a heartfelt and meaningful way, adding depth to the story. It was also wonderful to work with Sheeba Chaddha again; her talent and warmth made the experience even more special”.

'Moonwalk' is set to premiere on JioCinema on 20 December.