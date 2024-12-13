Minister Of Municipality Inaugurates Park With World's Longest Air-Conditioned Outdoor Track

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah yesterday inaugurated Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park, which features the longest air-conditioned outdoor track in the world with a length of 1,197m, with the aim of encouraging the public to practice jogging and walking.

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in coordination with the Public Parks Department at the of Municipality, executed this project that serves the residents of Al Kheesa and the surrounding areas.

The park can receive up to 10,000 visitors daily and it features the largest plant clock in Qatar, in addition to 8 service kiosks, a 500-spectator open amphitheater, and separate prayer rooms and bathrooms for men and women.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of Ashghal, Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer; Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani; and Director of the Public Parks Department, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada along with a lineup of officials from the Ministry of Municipality and Ashghal.

In remarks during the opening, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada stressed that the opening of Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park reflects the great attention that the Ministry of Municipality pays to establishing and developing world class public parks and gardens, to be a healthy, recreational and sporting outlet for families, adding that park is remarkable addition to the recreational facilities in the State of Qatar, and contributes to enhancing the services provided to the public.



Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah tours Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park, which features the longest air-conditioned outdoor track in the world.

Al Sada pointed out the increase in the number of public parks in the State of Qatar, from 56 in 2010 to 147 in 2024, a 163 percent increase, while green spaces increased from 2,614,994sqm in 2010 to 18,049,246sqm in 2024, bringing the individual's share of green space from 1sqm in 2010 to 5.6sqm in 2024.

He explained that the Ministry of Municipality's public parks,“plazas” and green spaces on the Corniche have exceeded 3 million square meters, noting that the total number of trees and shrubs planted across the country within the 'Ten Million Trees Initiative' reached 840 thousand trees and shrubs, creating about 500 thousand square meters of green spaces.

Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park is a sustainable and environmentally friendly model that enhances the quality of life and contributes to humanizing cities, as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability and develop recreational infrastructure in the State of Qatar, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve green and sustainable cities.

The Park extends over a total area of 176,000sqm, including 138,000sqm of green spaces that makes 80 percent of the total area. It has 1,042 trees of 21 local and international species and features modern facilities including an automatic irrigation system using 100 percent treated water.