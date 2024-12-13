Congress Has No Respect For Creative Industry: Ashwini Vaishnaw On Arrest Of Allu Arjun

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Union for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday slammed the in Telangana over the arrest of the Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, saying that the grand old party has no respect for the creative industry.

“Congress has no respect for the creative and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again,” the Union Minister wrote on X.

He added that the mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration.

“Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts,” the Union Minister said.

He further pointed out that the Telangana government should assist those affected and punish those making the arrangements that day instead of continuously attacking film personalities.

“It is also sad to see this becoming a norm in the one year Congress has been in power there,” the Union Minister wrote on X.

On Friday, the Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun in the case registered against him in connection with a stampede at a theatre during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' that killed a woman.

On December 4, a woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show attended by Allu Arjun.

A police team took the national award-winning actor into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills, hours after his return from Delhi, where he attended the success meet of 'Pushpa 2'.

However, the Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, minutes after a city court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in the case.

The High Court gave interim bail for four weeks during the hearing of the quash petition filed by the actor. The court asked him to submit a personal bond of Rs 50,000 to the Jail Superintendent.

The pan-India actor received the respite even as the police were shifting him to Chanchalguda Jail from Nampally Criminal Court Complex.

It was immediately unclear when the actor would be released later tonight (Friday night) or if he would have to wait till Saturday.

For regular bail, Allu Arjun was asked to approach Nampally Court.

The High Court took up the hearing of the quash petition after a request made by Allu Arjun's lawyers following his arrest earlier in the day.