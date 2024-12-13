La Liga 2024-25: Four Things To Look Out For In Spain's Matchday 17

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Dec 13 (IANS) The top three teams in La all play rivals in the bottom half of the table this weekend, while Valladolid host an absolutely vital match in the relegation zone.

Here are four things to look out for this weekend in Spain:

1. Bellingham on fire for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has sprung to life at in recent weeks when the team needed him most, with Kylian Mbappe struggling for form and Vinicius Jr injured. The England midfielder has scored six goals in the last seven games, emphatically putting behind him a start to the season where he looked flat and jaded after the UEFA European Championship, reports Xinhua.

Mbappe looked to be recovering his best form, with a vital goal in Madrid's UEFA Champions League win in Atalanta on Tuesday, but missed Saturday's short trip to play a spirited, but limited Rayo Vallecano with a hamstring problem. Vinicius is also back after forcing his return from injury, but with the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 18, coach Carlo Ancelotti may not want to risk him in his starting 11, meaning Bellingham will again lead from the front.

2. Araujo back as Barca need to tighten up

FC Barcelona all but assured their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 3-2 win away to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, but coach Hansi Flick will have been worried that the defence twice allowed the rival to get back into the game.

Although Raphinha and Lamine Yamal continue to dazzle in attack, Barca's defence is looking tired at the moment, which is why Ronald Araujo is available at the right time. The Uruguayan has missed the entire season through injury but was in Wednesday's squad and his return should allow Flick to rotate his central defence with Pau Cubarsi or Inigo Martinez getting a rest against a well-worked, but limited Leganes.

3. Two teams on the up in San Sebastian

Real Sociedad entertain Las Palmas on Sunday in a game between two in-form teams, with Real Sociedad climbing up to sixth after four wins in their last five league games, while also assuring at least a place in the playoffs for the last-16 in the Europa League.

Las Palmas travel to the Anoeta Stadium after winning five out of seven league games since Diego Martinez took over as coach to move from rock bottom to five points clear of the relegation zone. Sandro Ramirez has been excellent for Las Palmas, while Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal have led the Real Sociedad attack to good effect.

4. Drama in Valladolid

The weekend gets underway with bottom side Valladolid at home to second-bottom Valencia, with Valencia coach Ruben Baraja in danger of losing his job if his side fails to win. "Nobody has more to play for at Valencia than I do," said Baraja in Thursday's press conference, showing he is well aware of his current situation.

Baraja has done a good job at the club, but this season he hasn't been able to inspire his players as he did in the last 18 months.