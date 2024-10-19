Syria's Yaman Tayyar Crowned 'Stars Of Science' Season 16 Winner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Season 16 of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Stars of Science – the region's leading for fostering scientific innovation and entrepreneurship among Arab youth – concluded in a thrilling finale, with Yaman Tayyar from Syria, crowned as the Top Arab Innovator. Following several jury deliberations and an enthusiastic wave of public support through voting, Tayyar claimed the prestigious title and secured a share of the Grand Prize.

Host Khalid Aljumaily announced the result with 'Geno' microfluidic mixer, designed to produce lipid nanoparticles for gene therapy, standing out for its innovation and its potential to make gene therapy more accessible.

Upon being announced the winner, Tayyar said:“None of this would have been possible without Stars of Science. Their support allowed me to achieve in three months what I thought would take a year. I'm grateful to have developed a fully functioning product ready for field testing, and having the validation of experts in my field makes this win even more meaningful. This is the start of something bigger, the beginning of a journey filled with innovation, and I'm deeply thankful to everyone who helped me reach this stage. This is just the first of many milestones to come.”

Second place was awarded to Haytham Yahyaoui from Tunisia, for 'NeuroVox', an Alzheimer's early detection app, which uses AI and machine learning to diagnose early-stage Alzheimer's by analyzing linguistic and acoustic aspects of recorded voices.

Dr. Jack Lau, President of Qatar Science & Technology Park, commented:“I am incredibly proud of each finalist for their dedication and groundbreaking work this season. Their innovations not only showcase the limitless potential of science and technology but also serve as a testament to the talent and vision of our region's young innovators. Watching them grow through the Stars of Science journey has been inspiring. At Qatar Science & Technology Park, we believe in empowering these bright minds to become the leaders and inventors of tomorrow, shaping a future where innovation drives real-world impact across our communities.”