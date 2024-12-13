Northeast Frontier Railway Improving Safety Gears To Make Train Journeys Safer: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 13 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar has been making a constant endeavour to make train journeys safer and secure, an official said here on Friday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the railways under the NFR continue to adopt technically advanced measures to upgrade and maintain its infrastructure.

He said that during the month of November the NFR has installed Thick Web Switch Point machines with clamp type locking in 31 stations across the zone to further improve the safety features.

To further enhance efficiency and safety, NFR has carried out various upgrades and replacements in its existing signalling system in several sections within the zone, the CPRO said.

He said that NFR has commissioned a sliding boom at four level crossing gates at Katihar, one at Alipurduar and two at Lumding division in the month of November.

Sharma said that the electric lifting barriers have been replaced at two level crossing gates at Katihar and two level crossing gates at Tinsukia division to enhance the safety at level crossing gates.

Signalling cables have been newly laid at various stations in Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya and Alipurduar divisions.

According to the CPRO, automatic fire detection and alarm systems have been commissioned at Rahamatpur and Arariya court stations in Katihar division as a part of safety measures to prevent any damage to the railway properties.

System integrity testing has been carried out at 25 level crossing gates of NFR.

A total of 381 signalling batteries of varied capacities were also replaced in all the five divisions, enabling better reliability of safety gears.

Modern communication systems are being used to control train movements by providing visual information to drivers and operators, the official said.

Sharma said that infrastructural upgradation in railway system ensures safe operation of trains, and their reliability and maintenance directly affects the capacity of railway operations.

The NFR is working to ensure a superior, punctual and safer railway experience for all its customers, he stated.