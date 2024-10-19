UAE Carries Out 53Rd Airdrop Of Humanitarian Aid In Gaza
Date
10/19/2024 9:01:34 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence
announced the successful implementation of the 53rd airdrop of
humanitarian and relief aid, continuing the UAE's ongoing efforts
to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as part of the "Birds of
Goodness” operation.
Targeting families in isolated areas that are difficult to
reach, the airdrop delivered 80 tonnes of food and relief supplies,
bringing the total amount of aid dropped since the launch of the
"Birds of Goodness" operation to 3,623 tonnes.
This aid delivery underscores the UAE's commitment to easing the
suffering of Palestinians and meeting their essential needs. The
humanitarian and relief aid provided by the UAE contributes to
alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip,
especially women and children, as the UAE took the initiative to
provide aid immediately after the outbreak of war there.
MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108798167
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.