Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Top 20 Whatsapp Messages, Wishes, Gifs And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth also known as Karaka Chaturthi marks an auspicious occasion for married women. This Hindu festival is celebrated during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year, the festival falls on October 20 and is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Here's a compiled list of top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes, GIFs and images to share with your loved ones and friends on the occasion.



May the Karwa Chauth fast you observe for your husband be a reflection of your unwavering commitment to your love. Happy Karwa Chauth! As you fast for our love today, know that my heart is with you every moment. You are my everything, and I cherish you deeply. Happy Karwa Chauth , my love.

I see you, and my fast is complete. There's one Moon in the sky and one in front of me. I couldn't have asked for anything more. Thank you, love, for all your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2024



Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between us. May the Almighty bless us with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever met in my life. On this special occasion, your beauty is even more exquisite. Happy Karwa Chauth.

On this auspicious day, may the divine couple, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, shower their blessings upon our marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2024



Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chauth. As you fast today for our love, I want you to know that I will always cherish and support you.