Dr. Brigitte Eaton Releases 'It's Not Alright With The Modern-Day Ites' A Prophetic Watchman Guide
Date
10/19/2024 6:58:41 PM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Dr. Brigitte“BRE” Eaton, founder of Global International Faith Forever Ministries, has published her latest book, It's Not Alright with the Modern-Day Ites: A Prophetic Watchman Guide from a Biblical Lense. This prophetic work offers deep insight into modern-day spiritual adversaries likened to the ancient enemies of Israel mentioned in the Bible. Through biblical teachings and personal revelations, Dr. Eaton shares strategies for overcoming these enemies with the power of Christ.
The book, inspired during the global pandemic, reflects on demonic spiritual adversaries-referred to as the“Ites”-that seek to derail believers today. Drawing from her experience in spiritual warfare, Dr. Eaton provides a balanced, Bible-centered guide on the relevance of these ancient foes and offers strategies for overcoming them through prayer and the Word of God.
It's Not Alright with the Modern-Day Ites serves as a valuable resource for those involved in spiritual warfare, prophetic ministries, and anyone facing personal or national spiritual challenges. It is available now for purchase.
Company :-AMZ Book Publish
User :- Micheal Hydean
Email :...
Phone :-02132620935
Mobile:- 2132620935
Url :-
MENAFN19102024003198003206ID1108798024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.