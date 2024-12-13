Allu Arjun Arrest: Victim's Husband Says Unware That Pushpa 2 Actor Was Detained, 'Will Withdraw Case As...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the stunning turn of events in the arrest of Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun, husband of the deceased said that he does consider Arjun responsible for the tragic stampede that led to his wife's death and further noted that they are ready to withdraw case.

Victim's husband Bhaskar said that they had gone to Sandhya Theatre as their son wanted to see the movie, and it wasn't Allu Arjun's fault that they were at the theatre.

“I am prepared to withdraw the case. I was unaware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun had no involvement in the stampede that claimed my wife's life,” Bhaskar said.



“I found out about Allu Arjun's arrest through a news update on my phone while I was at the hospital. He had no connection to the incident, and I am willing to withdraw the case,” he added.

He also said that Police had not informed them about the arrest.

