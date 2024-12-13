Blinken And Erdogan Discuss Syria, ISIS Threat, And Regional Security In Ankara

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, December 12, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of ensuring the continued strength of the international coalition against to maintain its mission in Syria.

Blinken's visit came amidst ongoing regional security concerns and efforts to stabilize Syria.

Blinken and Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Syria, particularly the need to support the Syrian-led transition process. Blinken highlighted the necessity for all Syrian parties to respect human rights, protect civilians, including minorities, and ensure the facilitation of humanitarian aid access.

He also stressed the ongoing need for assistance to Syrian refugees. He reiterated that the international community must do more to provide support for those displaced by the conflict, as well as address the broader humanitarian crisis in the region.

President Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkey's long-standing support for Syria's territorial integrity and unity. He stated that Turkey would continue to take the necessary steps to protect its national security against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) and ISIS in Syria.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey, as the only NATO member directly engaged in fighting ISIS, would not allow the PKK or its affiliates to exploit the situation in Syria.

He also called for a united global response to support Syria's post-conflict reconstruction.

The two leaders also discussed the urgent need for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Blinken expressed concern about the ongoing regional security challenges and reiterated that the political transition in Syria must be inclusive and led by Syrians themselves.

meanwhile, both leaders agreed on the necessity of continued cooperation to ensure regional stability. They emphasized that long-term peace in Syria would require the involvement of all stakeholders and a commitment to rebuilding the country's institutions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram