Intact Anti-Drone System Declined Drone Activity At IB: IG BSF Jammu
Date
12/13/2024 5:07:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General, Border Security Force, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora on Friday said that with advanced technology, drone activity at the International Border has declined to a larger extent.
Speaking to media persons during a presser on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day in Jammu, the IG BSF, as per news agency KNO said that anti-drone system is intact all along the International Border and technology installation has reduced drone activity from across.
ADVERTISEMENT
He further said that the use of advanced Technology to counter infiltration along the International Border is also well in place, and additional troops have also been deployed in Jammu Frontier to augment security grid as part of winter mechanism.
ADVERTISEMENT
The IG stated that technical surveillance is being expanded and very soon entire border area will be under the physical and technological surveillance.“BSF is laced with hi-tech weapons and equipped with technology along borders.”
On suspected Rohingyas movement or settlement along border areas, he said there are no reports of settlement of illegal immigrants (Rohingyas) close to the border in Jammu Frontier. He added that BSF is as usual maintaining high degree of alertness and security all along the International Border.
Read Also
BSF Deploys 2 More Battalions In Jammu To Check Infiltration From Pakistan
Minimized Terrorist Communication Posses Challenge: IG BSF
On recovery and infiltration attempts this year, the IG BSF said that BSF is maintaining about 192-km of International Border with Pakistan and is also deployed along the Line of Control along side the Indian Army.
“This year witnessed manifold challenges from the counterpart such as drone activities, smuggling attempts and unprovoked firing, but true to its tradition, BSF Jammu successfully thwarted all adversarial attempts and foiled their nefarious designs,” he said.
He also said that this year two Pakistani intruders were killed and two were apprehended, while about 7.659 kg narcotics was also seized.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108989537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.