Intact Anti-Drone System Declined Drone Activity At IB: IG BSF Jammu

Speaking to persons during a presser on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day in Jammu, the IG BSF, as per news agency KNO said that anti-drone system is intact all along the International Border and installation has reduced drone activity from across.

He further said that the use of advanced to counter infiltration along the International Border is also well in place, and additional troops have also been deployed in Jammu Frontier to augment security grid as part of winter mechanism.

The IG stated that technical surveillance is being expanded and very soon entire border area will be under the physical and technological surveillance.“BSF is laced with hi-tech weapons and equipped with technology along borders.”

On suspected Rohingyas movement or settlement along border areas, he said there are no reports of settlement of illegal immigrants (Rohingyas) close to the border in Jammu Frontier. He added that BSF is as usual maintaining high degree of alertness and security all along the International Border.

On recovery and infiltration attempts this year, the IG BSF said that BSF is maintaining about 192-km of International Border with Pakistan and is also deployed along the Line of Control along side the Indian Army.

“This year witnessed manifold challenges from the counterpart such as drone activities, smuggling attempts and unprovoked firing, but true to its tradition, BSF Jammu successfully thwarted all adversarial attempts and foiled their nefarious designs,” he said.

He also said that this year two Pakistani intruders were killed and two were apprehended, while about 7.659 kg narcotics was also seized.

