Car Strikes Ramp, Sets Off 25 Feet In Air On Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH-48 Netizens Say...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a strange incident that happened on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is doing the rounds. The video clip shows a speeding car launching into air after striking a ramp near Talasari flyover. The car reportedly flew in the air for about 25 feet at the site where work is going on.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway (NH-48). However, neither casualties nor injuries were reported in the incident.

| Top 4 for IRCTC railway booking

“We have installed ramps and placed warning boards like 'Go Slow' and 'Ramp Ahead'," Times of India quoted general manager (technical), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Sumit Kumar as saying. However, the motorist's claimed that the ramp placed for white-topping work was not clearly visible.

The officer at Thane's Programme Implementation Unit (PIU) said that the authorities have permission to work lane by lane and hence the traffic is controlled on the other two lanes. This incident comes after complaints from several motorists since NHAI started cement-concreting NH-48 early this year.

| Viral videos: Clips of contractual drivers buying alcohol on duty surface online

The complaints raised concerns about lack of signages, missing dividers and uneven sections on the 121km-stretch from Dahisar to Achhad near Gujarat border. According to Palghar activist Harbans Singh Nanade, it becomes difficult to spot such ramps at night since the white topping is being done lane by lane. He added,“Also, at most spots, the divider is missing and there is a height difference between the lanes,” reported TOI.

| Plane lands on highway, crashes into 3 cars; netizens say 'explain to insurance'

A user commented,“Doesn't look like 20 or 25 feet jump . Hardly 3 feet jump it was.” Another user replied,“He meant long jump not high jump.” A third user wrote,“World class national highway.” A fourth user stated,“Space technology.” A fifth user said,“Space technology launching pad. What @nitin_gadkari ji will do if Swift doesn't have a rocket engine?”