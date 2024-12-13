Oppn Failing To Play Responsible Role Owing To Connections With Soros: Haryana Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Kaithal, Dec 13 (IANS) Haryana's and Anil Vij on Friday slammed the Opposition, saying, it's failing to play its responsible role due to Gandhi family's connections with George Soros.

“As it appears, I believe the Opposition is playing into the hands of foreigners, and it is possible that these dictations are also coming from there,” he said.

The Lok Sabha has witnessed unruly scenes after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised allegations about leader Sonia Gandhi's links to Soros, leading to Opposition MPs climbing the dais of the Speaker in protest.

Responding to media queries after a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Kaithal, he said,“The Opposition has never said before the Vice-President or the Rajya Sabha Chairman is biased, and these statements are being made in a planned manner.”

On the issue of farmers, Vij said,“BJP ministers have been consistently talking to farmers. Now, since the Supreme Court has set up a committee to talk to them, that committee is engaging with the farmers.”

When asked about 'One Nation, One Election', he said,“This is a decision that will take the country forward. This should have been implemented immediately after Independence, but it was not on the agenda of the governments formed thereafter. Now, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist vision, the country aims to become a developed nation by 2047.”

He added that due to frequent elections and the imposition of the model code of conduct, development work is continuously stalled.

“When the Lok Sabha elections were held, work was stalled, then the state assembly elections took place, halting public work,” he said.

In response to a question about whether Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda's rightful place is in jail, Vij said:“Absolutely, it's true, because there are ongoing court cases against him. I have studied them to some extent, and as per my understanding, he will definitely face a jail term. When and where this happens will be decided by the honourable court.”

He said all complaints that came up during the District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, he said:“My effort is to ensure people don't have to keep going around and asking for justice repeatedly. I would tell officials that if a complaint has come to you and no action is being taken, it should not be like that. We should ensure that people get justice, not just multiple court dates.”