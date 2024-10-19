Jordan Hosts Landmark Conference On Arab Healthcare And Migration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 19 (Petra) -- A landmark addressing the role of Arab healthcare professionals working abroad and their potential to enhance local systems opened today in Amman.The First Arab Conference on Migrant Arab Health Professionals and Their Role in Supporting Arab Health Systems has gathered leading healthcare experts, decision-makers, and policymakers from across the region to focus on turning the challenge of health worker migration into an opportunity for regional development.The conference was inaugurated by of Health Feras Hawari, deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II. In his opening remarks, Hawari stressed that the growing migration of healthcare professionals poses both challenges and opportunities for Arab nations.He highlighted Jordan's commitment to engaging its diaspora and ensuring that their expertise can be harnessed to improve healthcare services at home.Hawari pointed to Jordan's recent reforms, including amendments to the Jordanian Medical Council Law, which have enabled more than 200 Jordanian doctors practicing abroad to return and integrate seamlessly into the national healthcare system.These efforts, he noted, are part of a broader strategy aimed at leveraging the skills of healthcare professionals trained internationally, ensuring they contribute to the country's healthcare system.A key highlight of Jordan's efforts is the establishment of the Kingdom's first virtual hospital, which will offer telemedicine services, connecting Jordanian healthcare professionals abroad with local counterparts.Hawari explained that the virtual hospital, set to provide specialized care in radiology, intensive care, and dialysis, will allow for enhanced collaboration and knowledge transfer between local and diaspora professionals, ultimately improving patient care.The two-day conference will feature six working sessions focusing on critical issues such as the realities of healthcare worker migration, government strategies for retaining and benefiting from migrant expertise, and the role of these professionals in building local healthcare capacities.Discussions will explore ways to integrate this expertise into national health strategies, fostering stronger health systems across the region.Attendees include Arab health ministers, healthcare experts, and professionals from international organizations.The conference also serves as a platform for these migrant professionals to connect directly with policymakers, sharing their insights on how they can best support healthcare reforms and address workforce shortages in their home countries.Hawari extended his gratitude to the League of Arab States and the Arab Health Ministers Council for their support in making this event possible, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation in overcoming healthcare challenges.He noted that the migration of healthcare professionals is an issue affecting many nations, and collective efforts are essential to turn this challenge into an opportunity for growth and development in the healthcare sector.As the first event of its kind in the region, the conference aims to develop concrete solutions that ensure Arab healthcare professionals abroad can contribute effectively to their home countries' healthcare systems.Discussions are expected to result in practical recommendations that will help shape the future of healthcare in the Arab world.With a focus on enhancing healthcare resilience, managing talent migration, and developing innovative health solutions, the conference represents a significant step forward in fostering stronger ties between Arab nations and their highly skilled migrant healthcare professionals.