BCAS Engages Airline Ceos In Response To Surge In Hoax Bomb Threats

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) As a result of an alarming series of 70 bomb threats targeting flights operated by Indian within just six days, the Bureau of Civil Security (BCAS) held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the airlines here on Saturday.

During the meeting which was held at the Civil Aviation Ministry's office in the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, officials of the BCAS directed the CEOs to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for addressing the bomb threats. They underlined the importance of keeping all stakeholders informed about the threats and the measures being implemented in response, sources told IANS.

More than 30 bomb threats were made against flights operated by various airlines on Saturday alone.

Investigation has revealed that some of the IP addresses linked to these threats originated from London, Germany, Canada, and the US, sources said. However, the officials did not also rule out the possibility that those making the threats used VPNs (virtual private networks) to conceal their true locations.

According to information, the BCAS and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are expected to release new guidelines for airlines to deal with bomb threats.

The recent wave of hoax calls and threats, which began on Monday, has persisted daily, leading to numerous flight diversions and delays.

Vistara informed that five of its international flights received security threats on social media. This happened on Saturday. Similarly, about four IndiGo flights were subject to security-related alerts. Other airlines affected include Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air.

In a statement, Akasa Air said: "Some of our flights operating on October 19, 2024, have received security alerts today. As per safety and security procedures, all passengers had to be deplaned as the local authorities followed necessary procedures. We request your understanding as our team on the ground did everything possible to reduce the inconvenience."