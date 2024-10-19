Escape Artist Marks Major Relaunch With Deep Discounts And Great Travel Deals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Escape Artist, a leading and expat lifestyle magazine, is thrilled to announce its October re-launch, with a dynamic, revamped website and fresh, inspiring content from major travel writers and cutting-edge global wanderers.

With a focus on the joys, challenges, and opportunities of living and traveling overseas, the newly reimagined Escape Artist is sure to become a must-read for adventurers, nomads, and expats the world over.

Escape Artist has moved on from its monthly PDF magazine, enabling us to significantly expand our editorial offerings. Our stable of expert columnists still offer sage advice on personal finance, real estate and property investment, as well as on gaining second citizenship and residency abroad.

More Coverage, More Energy

But we've also added coverage of the latest travel news and trends, reports and Q&As from nomads, expats, and experts around the world, practical tips for making the big move and thriving in your new home, and eye-opening features on emerging gems and little-known hotspots.

Our storytelling is more vivid, our interviews more in-depth, our columnists more incisive and our content better embraces the 21st-century traveler's sense of wonder and adventure.

“We couldn't be more excited to reintroduce Escape Artist to our readers and to the world, with a bold, fresh perspective that reflects our vibrant, globally connected age,” says David Lepeska, Escape Artist Co-Publisher/Editor.“We aim to inspire, inform, and empower curious people everywhere to enjoy the invaluable experience of escape, whether that's a last-minute trip to Barbados, a long-term move to Lisbon, or something in between.”

Major Long-Term Subscription Discount

To celebrate this exciting re-launch, Escape Artist is offering a limited-time long-term subscription discount, allowing readers to lock in the new content at an unbeatable price.

For just $3 per month – which is probably less than your daily morning coffee – you'll get three full years of Escape Artist content, as well as our twice-weekly newsletter and the hundreds of property listings on our global real estate website.

You'll pay just $115 for 3 years of Escape Artist – that's 60 percent off our standard monthly rate. Visit our subscribe page today to take advantage of this unprecedented offer.

But wait, there's more.

Big Travel and Real Estate Discounts

Right now, for a limited time, we're offering all new 1-year and 3-year subscribers major discounts on vacation bookings and real estate purchases.

Subscribe and you'll get up to 20 percent off your stay at a luxury resort in Belize, Nicaragua, or Portugal's Azores islands, or two percent off the cost of a new home in Panama, Belize, Nicaragua, or Costa Rica.

That second offer may not sound like much, but when a property is selling for $400,000, two percent is much more than pocket change. It might seem unbelievable, but you could literally spend as little as $48 today and save thousands on your new home abroad.

That's our welcome offer to you.

About Escape Artist

For nearly 30 years, Escape Artist has been a trusted source of information and inspiration for travelers, expats, and global citizens seeking to explore new horizons. Initially launched in 1996, EA has gone through many changes and iterations over the years.

With this major relaunch, the magazine extends its legacy and continues to deliver on its promise of delivering the highest-quality content for a diverse, engaged global audience. Escape Artist remains the go-to guide for living, traveling, and thriving around the world.



