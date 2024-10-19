Metaverse Rising Again: Versity Adds Kuwaiti Royal Advisor To Its Team And Prepares To Grow In The Middle East!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





NICE, France, Oct. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering revolutionary digital solutions in the industry, Versity has added a new one to its strategic cooperation and innovative steps. After acquiring France's largest new real estate platform INEUF.com, Versity has now announced the addition of Hassan F. Beidas, Advisor to the Kuwaiti Royal Family, to its team to lead its expansion and investment strategies in the Middle East.

Versity's Growing Portfolio with Strong Investments in the Middle East

Hassan F. Beidas has been an advisor to the Kuwaiti Royal Family for over 12 years and has been instrumental in managing large financial investments in the region. Beidas, who is also the Managing Director of the Arab Trade and Real Estate Office, will be an important guide in Versity's global growth journey. This cooperation paves the way for Versity to expand its portfolio and create a wider space in the international market with significant investments coming from Kuwait.

Strong Positioning in the Middle East and Europe Market with and Versity Cooperation

Versity recently acquired which has a database of more than 4,000 real estate projects and over 120,000 apartments for sale across France. extensive customer network and team of expert consultants will strengthen Versity's digital real estate solutions and provide a solid foundation for growth in the Middle East. Versity aims to provide innovative services from Europe to the Gulf region by increasing efficiency through AI-powered customer relationship management tools.







Comment on the Collaboration by Frédéric Ibanez, President of Versity

“We are honored to have Mr. Hassan F. Beidas join our team. His knowledge of international markets and strong investment network will contribute greatly to achieving our global growth targets. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Duaij Jaber Ali Al Sabah of the Kuwaiti Royal Family for his sincere support. This collaboration opens the door to a new era for Versity,” said Frédéric Ibanez.

About Versity SA:

Versity SA is a technology company listed on Euronext Access, developing innovative digital solutions for the real estate industry. Integrating 3D and Web3 technologies, Versity aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by bringing real-world interactions to the digital world.

About France's largest new real estate marketplace, offers more than 4,000 programs and a portfolio of more than 120,000 apartments for sale. With a network of 320 consultants, the company is the market leader in new real estate programs and investment property sales in France and French overseas territories.

