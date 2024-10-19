Sybiha Explains Importance Of Getting Permissions To Use Western Long-Range Capabilities For Strikes Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Urgently giving Ukraine permissions to hit military targets deep inside Russia with Western long-range weapons will allow preventing the advance of Russian and the capture of more territories, as well as saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

This was stated by the for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, who spoke at a joint press with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

The head of Ukrainian noted that Ukraine seeks permissions to strike with Western weapons exclusively on military targets inside Russia.

"In our opinion, if taken immediately, the decision on the possibility of using long-range weapons by Ukraine (deep inside Russia - ed.) will prevent the further advance of Russian troops, further capture by Russian troops of additional territories in Ukraine, and the further elimination of our soldiers," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that the delay in providing critically needed aid to Ukraine had an impact on the battlefield, contributed to the advances of the Russian side.

"Now we have to avoid that. Out allies, we very much hope, will eventually adopted this decision," the head of the MFA emphasized.

As reported, U.S. President Joe Biden , after talks with the leaders of Germany, France, and the UK in Berlin on Friday, October 18, suggested there would be no changes regarding allowing Ukraine to launch deep strikes into Russia, citing the lack of consensus on the issue.