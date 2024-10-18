Campbell Police Department Secures Groundbreaking Waiver For 24/7 Drone As First Responder (DFR) Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAA Waiver Allows Campbell PD to Deploy

DedroneBeyond for Drone-Agnostic Day and Night DFR Operations Without a Visual Observer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ),

the global leader in public safety technologies,

today announced that the Campbell Department in California received a groundbreaking waiver from the Administration (FAA) for

beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations as part of its Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program. This approval is the first of its kind to include

nighttime operations and allows Campbell Police Department to fly missions using Dedrone by Axon's cutting-edge DedroneBeyond technology without the need for visual observers.

Dedrone by Axon

Continue Reading

Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs are changing how emergencies are handled by providing real-time situational

awareness that improves response times and safety. With DFR, police can deploy drones as soon as 911 calls are received, giving them a clear picture of the situation before officers arrive. Until now, operating drones at night has been restricted due to visibility issues, limiting the full potential of DFR programs after dark.

Since starting its DFR program in 2022, Campbell Police Department has used a human visual observer with a daytime waiver for BVLOS operations. This has allowed the agency to get critical information from the air, helping them allocate resources more effectively and improve safety. With the FAA's latest approval under part 91.113(b), Campbell Police Department can now use DedroneBeyond's ground-based detect and avoid system for both daytime and

nighttime operations, removing the need for human observers and enabling 24/7 drone use.

Acting as the virtual visual observer, DedroneBeyond operates with a remote pilot from a control center nearby and enables drones to be rapidly deployed, ascend to an approved altitude of up to 400 feet, and travel the most efficient route to incidents at any time of day and in any weather. AI-driven sensor fusion technology safely detects and avoids crewed aircraft without false alarms interrupting the mission. Once at the scene, the drone can either land or monitor from a safe and approved altitude.

The Campbell Police Department's DFR program integrates advanced technology from leading industry partners, including Dedrone by Axon , Axon Air Remote powered by DroneSense , and MatrixSpace .

This collaboration

gives remote drone operators a unified view for airspace awareness, deconfliction and mission control.

Chief Gary Berg of the Campbell Police Department said:

"This FAA approval is a major milestone for our department and our community. With the ability to conduct drone operations day or night without the need for visual observers, we can respond faster and more effectively to emergencies, improving both officer and public safety. This technology is a game changer in ensuring we have the tools to support our community when it matters most."

Aaditya Devarakonda, Chief Executive Officer of Dedrone by Axon, said: "Dedrone is excited to partner with the Campbell Police Department as they take this significant step forward in enhancing public safety with their DFR program. The FAA's approval for BVLOS operations is a transformative moment, not only for Campbell PD but for law enforcement nationwide. We commend the FAA for its forward-thinking approach to unlock cutting-edge technologies that enhance safety within the National Airspace System (NAS)."

Axon will be showcasing its latest technology, including innovative solutions for Drone as First Responder programs, at the IACP Annual Conference in Boston from October 19-22. To learn more about the Intelligence Revolution Axon is leading in public safety, stay tuned to Axon's blog .

