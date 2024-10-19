Session To Strengthen Tuberculosis Elimination Goal In Himachal

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Oct 19 (IANS) To strengthen the tuberculosis elimination goal in Himachal Pradesh, the state tuberculosis (TB) cell of the National Mission, with the support from the Union Against Tuberculosis, on Saturday held a engagement session here to discuss the roadmap to eliminate the and equip media professionals with essential resources for impactful reporting.

The event provided an opportunity to connect with health experts, community health workers, ASHAs, and TB champions. Participants gained valuable insights into TB prevention strategies, control measures, and ongoing interventions at the state and national levels.

All the session speakers highlighted the critical role of strengthening health systems in the state to realise the goals of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP), by enhancing infrastructure, increasing access to diagnostic tools, and training healthcare workers, and building a robust foundation for TB elimination.

Priyanka Verma, Mission Director, National Health Mission, focused on the importance of effective communication for health and the need to engage all stakeholders in the mission toward a TB-free Himachal Pradesh.

"As Himachal Pradesh continues to make strides in TB elimination, it is important that we not only showcase our local progress but also compare our achievements to national and global standards. This broader narrative helps us highlight the innovative approaches taken in the state, such as the multi-sectoral engagement.

"The media plays a pivotal role in this effort by ensuring responsible reporting and disseminating accurate, impactful information to the public. In addition to spreading awareness, the media is instrumental in holding stakeholders accountable and providing the programmatic context needed to inspire collective action," she said.

Ravinder Kumar, State Program Officer (NTEP), highlighted the critical role of various interventions in TB control efforts across the state.

"Himachal Pradesh has made great progress in TB elimination, driven by key interventions and the active involvement of chemist associations, self-help groups (SHGs), the youth, medical colleges, and social media influencers. However, challenges remain in combating myths, reducing stigma, and building community support."

The session underscored the critical role of the media as essential stakeholders in the fight against TB, highlighting how effective media engagement can significantly contribute to TB elimination efforts.

For example, in Kangra, the TB elimination efforts have been bolstered by strong community involvement and proactive media partnerships.

What worked well was the collaboration with local media to raise awareness through proper messaging and reduce stigma.

Engaging the media consistently has been crucial in keeping TB at the forefront of public discourse, ensuring wider participation in screening and treatment programmes.