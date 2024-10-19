'UP Govt Will Be Exposed': UP's Lop Mata Prasad Pandey On Why He Was Stopped From Going To Bahraich

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey on Saturday launched a sharp critique of the UP after he was stopped from going to violence-hit Bahraich, saying he was stopped because the feared exposure.

The SP leader was going to reach Bahraich at noon and meet the victims' families but was stopped before he left Lucknow.

Talking to IANS, Pandey said: "I wanted to go to Bahraich but UP government and administration tried very hard to stop me. It seems that the government is scared and afraid. I think they are stopping me because they think that if we go there, their deeds will be exposed. It seems that these people have committed a serious crime or they have done something which they are now hiding."

On the Public Works Department (PWD)'s notice to the main accused in the Bahraich violence case over illegal construction, he questioned why they didn't take action earlier in this matter.

"If there was illegal construction, they should have taken action earlier. If they wanted to take evidence over this, they would have been given a chance of 10 days, or 20 days. These houses were built when there was no road. But, now you are issuing notice? So, I want to say that they are trying to hide their deeds with this," he added.

The SP leader further asserted that bulldozer action is wrong.

“The action of bulldozer is completely wrong because we have civil courts and the judicial process for the demolition of houses. Unfortunately, the government does not accept all these things,” he stated.

He further noted the reasons why he was stopped from going there.

“The Bahraich incident happened due to negligence of the administration. I think that the violence was intentionally created,” he concluded.