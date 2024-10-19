Janaushadhi Kendra: Customers Praise PM Modi For Making Medicines Accessible And Affordable

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP)" has made significant progress since its launch. The centres established under this scheme provide generic medicines and are benefiting citizens nationwide.

Many customers who IANS spoke to expressed their gratitude to Prime Narendra Modi for making affordable medicines accessible through these centres.

Vijay, an owner of a Janaushadhi Kendra located in the Borivali area of Mumbai, said that this is the first such store in Mumbai, established in 2016. With eight years of operation, people come from distant and far-flung areas to purchase medicines at this centre.

Sharing details about the centre, he said that there are 30,000 registered patients who come to his store to buy generic medicines. While a medicine may cost Rs 100 in the market, it is available for just Rs 10 to 20 at the Janaushadhi Kendra. Apart from the medicine being cheap, the quality is also good.

The availability of affordable medicines provides significant financial relief to the public, he added.

Vijay further said: "We have opened four Janaushadhi Kendras in Mumbai over the past eight years. These are located in areas like Borivali, Malad, Wadala, and Thane. Most people know these kendras as Modi Medical Stores."

A customer, Aashish Yadav, said that he has been purchasing medicines from the Janaushadhi Kendra for the past three years. Previously, he bought branded medicines from private stores costing around Rs 3,000-4,000, but now he finds the same medicines for about Rs 1,500.

The affordability of these medicines is quite significant for him.

Another customer, Pooja Yadav, said that a medicine priced between Rs 80 to 100 at other medical stores is available for just Rs 8 to 10 at the Janaushadhi Kendra. This considerable reduction in cost has been beneficial. Another significant point in what she said is that these medicines have no side effects.

Customer Kesari Bai mentioned that she purchases her medicines exclusively from the Janaushadhi Kendra due to affordability, as she finds private medical stores too expensive and is unable to buy medicines from them due to her financial constraints.