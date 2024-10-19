Viral Video: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Nothing Will 'Deter' Him As Drone Targets Israeli PM's House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A videos of Israeli Prime went viral on Saturday after a drone targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. Neither he nor his wife were home at the time of the attack.

In a that went viral on Saturday, Netanyahu could be heard saying that nothing will deter him and Israel“will win this war”. He said Israel killed Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar "two days ago".

In a free-wheeling 22-second interview, Netanyahu was asked, "How's it going?". He replied, "Well, two days ago, we took out Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind whose goons beheaded men, raped our women, burned babies alive, we took him out and we're continuing our battle, with Iran's other terrorist proxies."

"We are going to win this war," Netanyahu said, adding that nothing will deter him.

His statement came days after Israel claimed Sinwar's death. Sinwar was the chief architect of the 2023 Hamas raid on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped another 250. "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end," Netanyahu said on October 18.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not distinguish combatants from civilians but say more than half the dead are women and children, news agency Associated Press reported.

Drone attack on PM's house

The Israeli government said on Saturday that a drone targeted the prime minister's house, though there were no casualties, as Iran's supreme leader vowed Hamas would continue its fight following the killing of the mastermind of last year's deadly October 7 attack.

The drone attack was launched from Lebanon earlier this morning, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday, citing Israel PM's Office.

In a statement, the Israel Prime Minister's Office said that Netanyahu and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Two other drones that were fired from Lebanon this morning were downed by Israel's air defences, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel report. Meanwhile, sirens sound again in several northern communities in the Haifa Bay area, warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies)