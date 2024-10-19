Iraq Agrees With Turkmenistan To Import 20 Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas Daily
10/19/2024 5:05:11 AM
BAGHDAD, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Saturday, the signing of an agreement with Turkmenistan to import 20 million cubic meters of gas daily to be used as fuel for electricity generation stations in Iraq.
The ministry stated in a press release that Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali signed the agreement for the Iraqi side, while the Turkmen side was represented by the Minister of State and Head of the Gas Company in Turkmenistan, Makhset Babayev, who arrived in Iraq today for this purpose.
The statement clarified that the agreement stipulates supplying Iraq with 20 million cubic meters of Turkmen gas daily, with Swiss company Loxstone Energy responsible for transporting gas to Iraq using the Iranian gas pipeline network through a swap mechanism.
It highlighted that the signing of the agreement comes as a culmination of intensive technical efforts that lasted over a year, involving multiple meetings and reciprocal visits between officials from both countries.
Iraq heavily relies on Iranian gas to secure fuel for its electricity generation stations and has recently begun exploring alternative sources to compensate for any potential shortfalls in Iranian gas supplies. (end)
