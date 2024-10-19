Special Khadi Exhibition Launched To Promote Local Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 19 (KNN)

On Friday, the of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the of India, Jitan Manjhi, inaugurated a special Khadi at INA Delhi Haat, in the presence of Manoj Kumar, Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

This event is part of the 'Khadi Mahotsav' being celebrated across the country during the festive season, aimed at promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India), while also increasing the income of Khadi artisans.

The exhibition, organised by the state office of KVIC in New Delhi, will run

until October 31.

It features stalls from 55 Khadi institutions and 102 village industry units from various states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, and Jammu.

Visitors can explore a diverse range of products, including sarees, ready-made garments, handicrafts, herbal and Ayurvedic products, leather goods, handmade paper items, pickles, spices, soaps, shampoos, and honey.

During the inauguration, Minister Manjhi urged citizens to purchase Khadi and local products, encouraging Delhi residents to visit the exhibition for their festive shopping.

He emphasised that participating in the exhibition is a way to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vocal for Local' and to strengthen the economic status of rural artisans and traditional craftsmen.

The exhibition not only showcases the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship but also serves as a platform for artists to demonstrate their skills.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar highlighted the significant growth of the Khadi and village industries, stating that the sector surpassed Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the last financial year, directly benefiting Khadi artisans.

He noted recent wage increases for spinners and weavers as a testament to the government's commitment to supporting these craftsmen. Additionally, he recalled Prime Minister Modi's appeal during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program for citizens to buy 'Made in India' products, which led to a record Rs 2.01 crore in Khadi product sales on Gandhi Jayanti.

The exhibition promises to enhance visitor experience with live demonstrations of traditional crafts and cultural programs. It aims to not only showcase the talents of rural artisans but also to foster their economic empowerment and preserve India's indigenous craftsmanship.

Officials and staff from the MSME Ministry and KVIC were also present at the inauguration, marking a significant step in promoting local industries and celebrating India's rich craft heritage.

(KNN Bureau)