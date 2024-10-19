Attempts To Create 'Vote Jihad' Under The Guise Of 'Dharavikars', Claims Mumbai BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Mumbai unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed that the Shiv Sena-UBT is against the Adani Group as guided by 'Urban Naxals', adding there have been attempts to incite the residents of Dharavi and create 'Vote Jihad' over the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said that it is his job to stop the fake narrative, and also his duty to speak in the interest of Mumbaikars.

"Now, some leaders of national parties have also started promoting the agenda of Urban Naxals. And hence, an open challenge to Aaditya Thackeray, who is now running away-- if you have the guts, come for the discussion, or else the title 'ignorant' bestowed upon you will be justified," Shelar said.

"A lie is being spread that more FSI (floor space index) has been given to Adani Group. In fact, not even an inch extra than the prevailing norm for redevelopment has been given to Adani Group for the Dharavi project. Aaditya Thackeray is trying to garner votes by spreading lies and inciting the people of Dharavi. Mumbaikars should be careful. We are trying to erase the impression of Dharavi that it is Asia's largest slum. Out of 430 acres of land, 230 acres of open space, playground, garden, metro, bus, monorail, underground metro, multi-corridor transport hub are being planned and Mumbaikars are being deprived of it," said Shelar.

The BJP leader said that currently, the BMC is not getting a single rupee by way of property tax, sewerage tax, or shop license fee from this area.

"But through schemes like rental homes or through the sale of houses, the BMC is estimated to get a revenue of almost Rs 15,000 crore," said Shelar.

"And hence, we urge Mumbaikars to be vigilant, to speak up for their basic rights and a sincere appeal to Dharavikars to speak up for their rights as well, he appealed. We are striving for the rights of the poor and hence these questions. This is just the beginning. If you have the courage, give answers to our questions," he added.

Shelar further said: "If the underprivileged in Dharavi are getting a rightful home, why is Aaditya Thackeray opposing it?'

"Is Aaditya Thackeray against Marathi, Muslims, Dalits? Is he against the revered Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 'home for the homeless' ideology? If you are so aware and intelligent, show us one project in Mumbai started for redevelopment of ground-plus-storey structures or the ones post 2011 initiated by your father when he was the chief minister," the BJP leader said.