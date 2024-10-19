More Than Double Salman Khan's Net Worth: This Indian Actor Is The Richest Among All Others

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian is well-known for its varied repertoire, musical numbers and unique storytelling format. Leading actors often charge more than a billion rupees per appearance and are likely to take on multiple projects each year. The highest paid male actors in India hail from as well as the southern film industries - often colloquially referred to as Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.

Films in India are often made on multi-billion rupee budgets and successful movies can reap corresponding rewards. Kalki 2898 AD - directed by Nag Ashwin and released in 2022 - currently holds the record for being the most expensive movie made in India with an estimated budget of ₹600 crore. Tamil 3D science-fantasy action film 2.0 follows closely with an estimated budget of ₹570 crore.

Earlier in September blockbuster horror comedy“Stree 2” became the first-ever Hindi film to cross the ₹600 crore-mark at the domestic box office. The Amar Kaushik-directed film starring Rajkumar Rao and Shhraddha Kapoor is a sequel to the 2019 film“Stree”.

Here is the estimated net worth of the highest paid Indian actors:

10. Kamal Haasan - ₹150 crore

According to reports, the popular actor currently charges between ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore per film. His last release was Indian 2.

9. Ajith Kumar - ₹196 crore

Kumar reportedly charges between ₹105 crore and ₹165 crore per film. His last release was Thunivu.

8. Prabhas - ₹241 crore

The superstar was reportedly the first south Indian actor to charge ₹100 crore per film. According to estimates he now charges anywhere between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore for each movie. His last release was Kalki 2898 AD.

7. Allu Arjun ₹350 crore

The south Indian actor enjoys immense popularity and currently charges ₹100 crore to ₹125 crore per film. His last release was Pushpa: The Rise.

6. Rajinikanth - ₹430 crore

The superstar has worked more than 170 films spanning Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam languages over the past five decades. He presently charges anywhere between ₹125 crore and ₹270 crore for each film. His most recent releases were Vettaiyan and Jailer.

5. Joseph Vijay - ₹474 crore

The well-known actor and playback singer works in Tamil cinema and now charges between ₹130 crore and ₹275 crore for each film. He is currently waiting for the release of his film Thalapathy 69. Recent releases include G.O.A.T and Leo.

4. Aamir Khan - ₹1862 crore

The first actor on the highest-paid list to work wholly in Hindi films, he charges around ₹100 crore to ₹275 crore for each movie.

3. Akshay Kumar - ₹2500 crore

The immensely popular actor charges a somewhat lower fee than his peers - earning between ₹60 crore and ₹145 crore per film at present. His most recent release was Khel Khel Mein.

2. Salman Khan - ₹2900 crore

The driving force behind a series of nearly single-handed box office hits currently charges anywhere between ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore per film. His last release was Tiger 3.

1. Shah Rukh Khan - ₹6300 crore

The superstar - often dubbed the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood and 'King Khan' - earns between ₹150 crore and ₹250 crore per movie and has recently made a 'comeback' on cinema screens. Shah has seen a series of commercial and critical successes after ending a four year break from acting. Films such as Pathaan and Jawaan now rank among the 10 highest brossing films in the country. His most recent release was Dunki.