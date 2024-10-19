عربي


Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzstan Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation

10/19/2024 6:02:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, met with Kyrgyz Ambassador to Baku, Maksat Mamitkanov, Azernews reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting focused on the current mutual relations between the two countries in the defense industry and discussed prospects for future cooperation in this area.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the "ADEX-2024" International Defense Exhibition, which will be held in Baku in September.

MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108797258


AzerNews

