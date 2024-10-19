Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzstan Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation
Date
10/19/2024 6:02:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, met
with Kyrgyz Ambassador to Baku, Maksat Mamitkanov,
Azernews reports citing Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.
The meeting focused on the current mutual relations between the
two countries in the defense industry and discussed prospects for
future cooperation in this area.
Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the "ADEX-2024"
International Defense Exhibition, which will be held in Baku in
September.
MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108797258
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.