Over 100,000 Ukrainian Recruits Trained On Foreign Soil Since Big Invasion - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia's full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 service members from Ukraine's Defense Forces have undergone training on the territory of partner countries.

That's according to Yevhen Mezhevikin with the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, who spoke at a briefing, hosted by Ukrinform.

"In 2022, 2023, and 2024, more than 100,000 military personnel have been trained on the territory of partner countries in various areas, starting from basic, specialists of various types of troops, training of leaders, coordination of headquarters, etc. That is, our partners took on a very large amount of work," Mezhevikin said.

According to the official, cooperation with NATO member states and partners in the area of Ukrainian military training continues and develops. "And this clearly confirms that Ukraine is not alone in the fight against the Russian aggressor," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Union has assured that it would continue the EU mission to train the Ukrainian military (EUMAM Ukraine) for the next two years.