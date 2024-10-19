Botafogo Draws With Criciúma In Thrilling Match, Risking League Lead

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo hosted Criciúma for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship on Friday night, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw at Maracanã Stadium. Tiquinho Soares and Felipe Vizeu scored the goals in this exciting game.



This home stumble opens a chance for second-place Palmeiras to close the gap at the top of the league table. Palmeiras will face Juventude on Sunday. With the point earned, Botafogo remains the leader with 61 points at the end of the round. However, Palmeiras, with 57 points, could reach 60 and trail by just one point.



For Criciúma, who has 36 points and is fighting for a spot in the South American Cup, a point away against the leader felt like a victory. Botafogo will now shift focus to their match against Peñarol in the Libertadores Cup. The Rio team and the Uruguayans will compete for a spot in the final starting next Wednesday at Engenhão Stadium.



The first half at Maracanã was quite lively but lacked major excitement. Criciúma came to the field with a clear strategy: defend and seek a goal from the opponent's mistakes. With a well-organized defensive scheme, Criciúma managed to block Botafogo's attacks.





Botafogo Draws with Criciúma in Thrilling Match, Risking League Lead

Despite dominating possession and passing accuracy, Botafogo didn't create a single clear goal chance in the first half. The second half started with the best chance of the game in the first minute. Luiz Henrique crossed from the right, but Vitinho missed the target from close range.



Botafogo came close again at the 14-minute mark with a beautiful play by Savarino on the right wing. Almada's first-time shot hit Claudinho, and Luiz Henrique's powerful rebound was saved by goalkeeper Gustavo.



As time passed, the crowd grew anxious. Botafogo's goal finally came at the 46th minute. Cuiabano crossed from the left, and Tiquinho Soares headed it into the net. However, Criciúma quickly equalized through Felipe Vizeu's header from Bolasie's cross.



In the last play of the game, Botafogo scored from a corner kick, but the goal was disallowed due to a handball. This result keeps the championship race open and exciting for the fans.

