In a recent interview, Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed strong criticism of the European Union, comparing it to a "fruit press" that strips member states of their without providing any substantial benefits in return. Her remarks came in the context of an upcoming on EU integration in Moldova, a former Soviet republic that has increasingly aligned itself with the West since President Maia Sandu took office in 2020.



Zakharova warned that Moldova should reconsider its aspirations to join the EU, describing the bloc's approach as one of manipulation and exploitation. She claimed that the EU lures countries with promises, only to discard them once they have fulfilled their purpose. Citing the lack of positive outcomes for nations that have joined the EU over the last two decades, she stated that there are no significant success stories, particularly in terms of economic development, for countries that abandon their national identity for EU membership.



As Moldova prepares for a presidential election on October 20, coinciding with the referendum on EU accession, Zakharova's comments reflect the ongoing tensions between Russia and the West over influence in Eastern Europe. She emphasized that countries should be cautious about entering what she sees as a precarious relationship with the EU, implying that the consequences could be detrimental to their sovereignty and economic stability.

