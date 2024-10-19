Iran Condemns Airstrikes By U.S., Britain On Yemen
TEHRAN, Oct 19 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, yesterday, strongly condemned airstrikes by the U.S. and Britain on Yemen's capital Sanaa and Saada province.
He made the remarks in a statement released by the ministry, one day after Yemen's Houthis reported that U.S. and British aircraft had conducted six raids on Sanaa and nine on the country's northern Saada province.
Baghaei described the airstrikes as“flagrant violations of the United Nations Charter and international law regulations” prohibiting the use of force against other countries and urging respect for other countries' territorial integrity.
He added, the air raids by the United States and Britain against Yemen, concurrent with the continuation of their arms and political support for Israel's“genocide” in Gaza and killing of people in Lebanon, were clear proof of their complicity and partnership with the Israeli regime in its“crimes.”– NNN-IRNA
In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition stationed in the region has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.
