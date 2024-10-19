(MENAFN) Vaclav Klaus, the former president of the Czech Republic, has articulated a stark perspective on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that the hostilities will persist until the United States decides to intervene and facilitate a resolution. Klaus, who served as the Czech Republic's president from 2003 to 2013 and has held various roles, shared his insights during an interview with the online platform XTV last week.



In his remarks, Klaus stated, “The end of the war in Ukraine will come the moment when the falling hegemon of world says that the war must end.” While he refrained from predicting when that might occur, he expressed his belief that both Ukraine and Russia would continue to suffer and sustain losses for an extended period.



Klaus has previously voiced concerns regarding the concept of "Thucydides’s Trap," which he attributes to American strategic thinking. Coined by political scientist Graham Allison, this term describes the historical pattern where a declining great power may resort to conflict to maintain its dominance against an emerging rival. Klaus likened the current geopolitical climate to the historical conflicts between Athens and Sparta, suggesting that as the United States faces challenges to its global leadership—especially from China—there is a heightened risk of conflict.



During a speech in Munich last February, Klaus remarked that the U.S. appears to be attempting to avoid being overshadowed by complicating international affairs and fostering chaos and instability. This perspective raises critical questions about the implications of U.S. foreign policy and its role in the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that the decisions made in Washington will ultimately shape the future of the region.

