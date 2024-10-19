Uzbekistan To Open Chamber Of Commerce Office In Turkiye To Boost Rrade Relations
Date
10/19/2024 10:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Chamber of Commerce and industry of Uzbekistan is set to
open a representative office in Turkiye, as announced during a
meeting between Davron Vakhobov, Chairman of the Chamber, and Rifat
Hisarcıklıoglu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity
Exchanges of Turkiye, Azernews reports.
During their discussion, the two leaders focused on enhancing
trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkiye. They
also explored the involvement of the Uzbek Chamber in the
International Chamber of Commerce and the Islamic Chamber of
Commerce and Development.
The meeting included considerations for organizing mutual
business missions and joint events aimed at strengthening business
ties and increasing investment levels.
It is noteworthy that the foreign trade turnover between
Uzbekistan and Turkiye reached $1.9 billion from January to August
2024. This marks a decrease of 10.5% compared to the same period in
2023, when the trade turnover stood at $2.1 billion. Despite this
decline, Turkiye remains one of Uzbekistan's top five trading
partners by trade volume.
MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108797486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.