Uzbekistan To Open Chamber Of Commerce Office In Turkiye To Boost Rrade Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chamber of Commerce and of Uzbekistan is set to open a representative office in Turkiye, as announced during a meeting between Davron Vakhobov, Chairman of the Chamber, and Rifat Hisarcıklıoglu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

During their discussion, the two leaders focused on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkiye. They also explored the involvement of the Uzbek Chamber in the International Chamber of Commerce and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development.

The meeting included considerations for organizing mutual business missions and joint events aimed at strengthening business ties and increasing investment levels.

It is noteworthy that the foreign trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkiye reached $1.9 billion from January to August 2024. This marks a decrease of 10.5% compared to the same period in 2023, when the trade turnover stood at $2.1 billion. Despite this decline, Turkiye remains one of Uzbekistan's top five trading partners by trade volume.