World Biogas Association INDIA Congress 2024 Set To Unlock India\'S Biogas Potential

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18.10.2024: The World Biogas Association (WBA) is proud to announce its World Biogas Association INDIA 2024, set to take place from 23rd to 24th October 2024 at Le Méridien, New Delhi. This two-day event will build on the success of the first Congress held in New Delhi in 2023 and aims to lay out strategies to accelerate the growth of the biogas sector in India.



With India solidifying its role in the global landscape, the World Biogas Association INDIA Congress 2024 will be critical in advancing Prime Narendra Modi\'s goal of commissioning 5,000 large-scale compressed biogas (CBG) plants by 2030. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA)\'s Renewables 24 report, India\'s CBG market is set to grow by 88% by 2030 under current policies, with the potential to exceed 150% with stronger policy support. The focus will be on decarbonising energy, reducing air and water pollution, fulfilling climate commitments, and enhancing energy security by lowering reliance on imported LNG. This Congress will bring together key government officials, industry leaders, and international experts to explore policies, technological innovations, and investment opportunities that will drive growth in the biogas sector.



The World Biogas Association INDIA Congress 2024 will feature prominent speakers and dignitaries, reflecting biogas\'s critical role in India\'s energy and environmental strategy. Key attendees include Shri Tarun Kapoor, Advisor, PMO; Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India & Former CEO, Government of India and the former Chief Executive of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog); Shri Pankaj Jain, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Shri P.K. Singh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Their presence underscores the government\'s commitment to advancing biogas as a key sector for sustainable development.



Over the past year, WBA has been actively working on its flagship #MakingBiogasHappen Programme, which includes the development of a Global Biogas Regulatory Framework and an International Anaerobic Digestion Certification Scheme (ADCS). These initiatives aim to standardize regulations and certification practices globally, promoting significant growth within the biogas sector.



Charlotte Morton OBE, Chief Executive of the World Biogas Association, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, \"The 2nd World Biogas Association INDIA Congress comes at a pivotal time for India\'s biogas industry. With the market projected to grow from USD 1.47 billion in 2022 to USD 2.25 billion by 2029, we\'re witnessing tremendous opportunities. This Congress will play a crucial role in bringing together key stakeholders to accelerate this growth and unlock the full potential of biogas in India\'s sustainable energy future.\"



The Congress will provide a platform for policymakers, business leaders, and investors to explore the best ways to deploy anaerobic digestion and biogas technologies in India as part of the broader green energy transition. As India positions itself as a global leader in biogas production, the event will highlight the nation\'s role in contributing to climate change mitigation and promoting sustainable development.



About the World Biogas Association INDIA Congress 2024:



The World Biogas Association INDIA Congress 2024, set to take place on 23-24 October in New Delhi, builds on the momentum from India\'s Presidency of the G20 in 2023 and focuses on scaling up the biogas industry. The aim of the congress is to establish a framework for rapid industry growth in collaboration with national and regional stakeholders. The 2nd edition of the congress Will highlight India\'s biogas potential, and the government\'s active involvement in supporting these initiatives.



About the World Biogas Association:



Launched at COP 22 in Marrakesh in 2016, the World Biogas Association (WBA) is the global trade association for the biogas, landfill gas, and anaerobic digestion sectors. WBA is dedicated to facilitating the recycling of all organic wastes, crop residues, and cover crops through biogas technologies like anaerobic digestion. The global adoption of these technologies offers a multifaceted opportunity to produce clean and renewable energy, bioCO2, and natural fertilisers while addressing global development, public health, and economic growth issues.



The mission of WBA is to accelerate global bioenergy and biogas development, contributing to climate goals, particularly by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 11% and creating up to 15 million new jobs globally.

