UAE Accountability Authority and Core42 forge a strategic partnership to migrate the Authority's cloud computing systems to Microsoft Azure

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) 16 October 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has forged a strategic partnership with Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services, under which the UAEAA will join the ‘Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud’ leveraged by Microsoft Azure platform.

The announcement was made during GITEX GLOBAL 2024, running through October 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agreement marks a significant step which enables the UAEAA to advance its efforts to drive forward digital transformation in auditing and accountability, adopt innovative solutions to enhance digital infrastructure and ensure top-level data protection, in line with global standards. The agreement means UAEAA can strengthen the reliability of auditing and governance across federal bodies and their subject entities.

Haifa Al Shimmari, Head of Corporate Support Sector at UAEAA, said: “This agreement marks a major step forward for UAEAA as it enables the deeper proliferation of advanced technologies, especially AI, to boost cybersecurity, ensure data protection, and improve the accuracy of auditing processes across all entities under the Authority. Going further, the collaboration will play an important role in enhancing the skills of national talent and equipping them with the tools needed to perform their duties with efficiency and excellence.”

Talal Al Kaissi, EVP – Chief Partnerships Officer and Government Affairs, Core42, stated, “We are honored to support the UAE Accountability Authority in its digital transformation and in advancing the UAE’s vision of a technologically empowered nation. UAEAA has consistently led the way in innovation and strengthening the UAE’s digital ecosystem. This collaboration not only enhances the Authority’s capabilities but also demonstrates our commitment to providing public institutions with secure, scalable, and innovative cloud solutions. We are proud to set a new benchmark in AI and cloud technology adoption through this strategic partnership”.

Through this agreement, the UAEAA will migrate its cloud systems to Microsoft Azure, a leading global cloud computing platform known for its flexibility, cybersecurity, and integration of AI and machine learning. Core42 will also share its expertise by training the UAEAA’s team for Microsoft Azure certification.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the UAEAA is showcasing smart tools designed to protect public funds and promote integrity and transparency across federal government bodies. These tools are set to play an important role in building the UAE’s global reputation within the fields of auditing and accountability and build further confidence in its financial and economic system.

