Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Opens Premises Of Qatari Embassy In Czech Republic
Date
10/18/2024 11:00:14 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Prague: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi opened on Friday in Prague the premises of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Czech Republic.
The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic HE Jan Lipavsky, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Czech Republic HE Nasser bin Ibrahim Al Langawi, and a number of officials and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the Czech Republic.
