Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Opens Premises Of Qatari Embassy In Czech Republic

Prague: of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi opened on Friday in Prague the premises of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Czech Republic.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic HE Jan Lipavsky, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Czech Republic HE Nasser bin Ibrahim Al Langawi, and a number of officials and heads of missions accredited to the Czech Republic.