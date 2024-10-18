Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's Film Mints ₹2.65 Crore Earnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vettaiyan collection Day 9 : The Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan opened its second week earnings, clocking in ₹2.65 crore.

Vettaiyan collection

The action thriller performed well during its first seven days at the box office, raking a net total of ₹122.15 crore. Although Vettaiyan has been eyeing a ₹300 crore milestone, it fell short by over 50 per cent, showed data by tracker Sacnilk.

Released just ahead of Dussehra weekend on October 10, Vettaiyan earned a whopping ₹26.75 crore net on Saturday and ₹22.3 crore net on Sunday, after its release.

Vettaiyan movie occupancy

The action thriller registered an overall 17.15 per cent Tamil occupancy as of Day 9. Pondicherry, once again, recorded the highest figure, at 27.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chennai and Kochi trailed behind with 21 per cent and 19 per cent occupancy, respectively. Speaking of other metro cities, Mumbai had an overall occupancy of 8.75 per cent, the lowest compared to other metros such as Bangalore, which saw 12.75 per cent occupancy across all shows.

Vettaiyan movie

After dealing with an intense subject in Jai Bhim, Director TJ Gnanavel takes a different turn for Vettaiyan. The plot focuses on an encounter specialist who undergoes a series of ordeals when he investigates an educational scam. Alongside Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan , Vettaiyan also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

The Kollywood action becomes iconic in bringing Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan back together on the big screen after 33 years, allotting significant screen time. The two icons last appeared in the 1991 action-drama Hum.