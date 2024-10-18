Panthre De Cartier Watches: Precious Variations In New Sizes
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) First created in the 1980s, the Panthre de Cartier is the ultimate jewellery watch. Its name comes from its ultra-flexible, fluid bracelet, which echoes the movements of the Maison's emblematic animal. This cult piece of Cartier design was reissued in 2017.
In 2024, the Panthre watch takes on an even more sophisticated appearance, introducing new jewellery variations in rose Gold or yellow gold with dials that enhance the precious aesthetic. Whether grained, sunray-brushed, satin-finished or set with diamonds, they capture the light and enhance the Panthre's jewel-like quality.
Available in yellow gold, gold and steel, or all-steel versions, a newly added large model maximises style for all to appreciate and consider.
The new variations are available in either classic or large models, worn with a standard or double loop. Ideal for pairing with Juste un Clou, Love or Clash de Cartier, this stylish jewellery- watch lends itself to combinations with other jewellery creations, allowing you to accumulate a personalised collection of multiple Cartier designs.
Inspiringly luminous, these iconic creations appeal to bold personality types who assert their individuality and strength of character, like Vanessa Kirby, the magnetic face of Panthre de Cartier.
