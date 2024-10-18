Keymark TV Expands Its Diverse Programming With The Addition Of Democracy Now!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keymark TV welcomes Democracy Now! to it's growing line-up

Keymark TV Welcomes Democracy Now! to Its Growing Lineup of Impactful Content

TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keymark TV, an emerging leader in digital television, is thrilled to announce that it is now airing Democracy Now!, the widely respected independent news program known for its thorough coverage of social, political, and global issues. This major addition marks a significant step in Keymark TV's mission to provide high-quality, thought-provoking content for its growing audience as it continues to mold into something unique to viewers.As the network continues to expand, Democracy Now! is just the beginning. Keymark TV is currently in talks with several other outstanding shows, aiming to offer an even broader range of insightful and engaging content."We are incredibly excited to bring Democracy Now! to Keymark TV. Its dedication to in-depth, independent journalism resonates with the core of what we strive to offer our viewers," said Trent Brown, CEO of Keymark Advisory . "This is just the first step in our broader vision. We are in active discussions with other notable shows and producers, and we're committed to delivering a lineup that informs, inspires, and engages."With a rapidly expanding audience, Keymark TV is positioning itself as a premier destination for viewers seeking unique, diverse, entertaining with a balance of conscious programming. The network's focus on business, arts, culture, and now news, signals its dedication to offering a wide array of compelling content that caters to a broad demographic.Democracy Now! airing on Keymark TV, gives viewers direct access to one of the most respected names in independent news. The program airs Monday through Friday at 6pm est/5pm cst and offers a fresh perspective on today's critical issues, featuring interviews with key voices and experts from across the globe.About Democracy Now!:A daily, global, independent news hour anchored by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now! presents daily headlines followed by in-depth discussions from a rich diversity of people and perspectives rarely heard from in mainstream media. Guests include international journalists, scholars, respected scientists, authors, analysts, artists, filmmakers and ordinary people who are most affected by the news events.About Keymark TV:Keymark TV is a fast-growing digital television platform that brings together an eclectic mix of programming, including business, arts, music, and now news. Launched with a mission to offer authentic, high-informational quality content, Keymark TV aims to empower viewers with knowledge, inspiration, and entertainment. As the network continues to grow, it remains committed to supporting independent content creators and showcasing their work to a global audience.

Trent Brown

Keymark Advisory

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.