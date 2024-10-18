Oil Prices Drop 8% In A Week As Middle East Conflicts Remain In Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil experienced a downturn this week, erasing previous gains and reaching its lowest level since the beginning of the month.



Concerns about demand and China's economic growth influenced the market's direction. Meanwhile, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East continued to capture investors' attention.



Brent crude, the international benchmark, saw its most active contracts for December delivery close at $73.06 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. This represented a 1.87% decrease for the day and a 7.56% decline for the week.



In the United States , West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery fell to $68.69 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The daily decrease was 2%, contributing to a weekly drop of 8.39%.



The commodity market reacted to China's economic growth, which was slower than anticipated in the third quarter. However, factory output and consumer spending figures exceeded expectations, offering a glimmer of hope.





Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained a key factor for investors. Israel confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. Sinwar was considered the mastermind behind the October 7 attack on Israel last year.



This development boosted morale for the Israeli armed forces and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It followed a series of successful operations against prominent enemy leaders in recent months.



U.S. President Joe Biden expressed optimism about the possibility of addressing the Israel-Iran conflict. He suggested there might be an opportunity to potentially end their dispute in the Middle East "for a time."



The oil market 's response to these events highlights the complex interplay between geopolitical tensions and economic factors.



As the situation in the Middle East evolves, investors will likely continue to monitor its impact on global oil supply and demand.

