11Th Rally House Oklahoma Store Opens Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the fastest growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, officially opens their doors to Rally House Sooner Rose today. Rally House Sooner Rose is the company's eleventh location to open in the state of Oklahoma and sixth storefront to come to the OKC area. Find Rally House Sooner Rose in Midwest City, near the intersection of South Sooner Road and Southeast 15th Street next to Fuzzy's Taco Shop.

Rally House Sooner Rose will be home to a vast selection of apparel, gifts, and merchandise for Oklahoma and Oklahoma City's favorite teams. Rally House Sooner Rose helps the company expand their footprint in eastern OKC to residents and visitors to the Midwest City area, creating even more product and inventory for shoppers in the market. Customers will be excited to find team sections for the OU Sooners, OSU Cowboys, OKC Thunder, OKC Dodgers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, among others.

As football season is fully underway, Rally House was eager to get the store in Midwest City open.“Oklahoma sports fans are amazing,” says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson.“They love supporting their teams and repping the latest gear. They can count on Rally House Sooner Rose to be the one-stop-shop for officially licensed team gear in the area,” added Johnson.

Rally House first broke into the Oklahoma market in August of 2021 with Rally House Norman. Since then, the company has opened six locations in the OKC area, as well as three Tulsa stores and a Stillwater location. All Oklahoma locations, including Rally House Sooner Rose, carry a local merchandise assortment that commemorates and celebrates beloved area landmarks and destinations. Between the officially licensed team product and locally inspired products, there's something for every fan at Rally House Oklahoma.

The staff at Rally House Sooner Rose is thrilled to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in the Oklahoma community. Customers are invited to visit Rally House Sooner Rose store page and follow the company on Instagram (@rally_house ) and Facebook (@RallyHouse ) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 22 states.

