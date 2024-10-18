(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Dunbar app creates questions for any business, shares them on social using QR codes, and receives feedback from customers.

FTC's new fake review regulations impose fines up to $51,744 per violation. Dunbar helps small businesses collect honest feedback and stay compliant.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New App Aims to Navigate Looming FTC Fake Review Regulations

As of October 21, 2024, the Trade Commission (FTC) will begin enforcing new regulations banning fake or incentivized reviews, with penalties reaching up to $51,744 per violation. With businesses at risk of hefty fines, Dunbar, an innovative app developed by entrepreneur José Bello, offers a fully compliant solution for businesses looking to boost their online reputation-legally.

Online reviews are crucial for business success. Research shows that increasing a business's average rating by just one star can lead to a 9% revenue boost. However, the FTC's new ruling prohibits businesses from offering any form of payment, discounts, or rewards in exchange for reviews. Moreover, AI-generated reviews or any other form of deceptive feedback is now strictly banned.

Enter Dunbar: a simple, cost-effective way for businesses to collect genuine, positive feedback while remaining compliant with these new regulations.

“While businesses can no longer incentivize reviews, they can still ask for them,” says Bello.“With Dunbar, we help businesses encourage happy customers to leave honest reviews, and allow unsatisfied ones to provide direct feedback to fix any problem or misunderstanding.”

The app is named after the Dunbar Number, a theory suggesting humans can maintain about 150 meaningful relationships. Bello's vision is to help businesses foster more honest and constructive customer relationships, leading to increased trust and loyalty.

Dunbar's features include:

-Compliant with FTC regulations: No incentivization, no rewards-just honest feedback.

-QR code system: Customers simply scan the code to leave a review or submit feedback-no app required.

-Affordable pricing: Basic features are free, and advanced features for businesses start at just $4.99 monthly.

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play .

