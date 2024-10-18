New Stocks To Watch In Mining And Biotech

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the and Biotech sectors.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

i-80 GOLD CORP . (TSX: IAU ) (NYSE: IAUX ) is a Nevada-focused mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80's centralized milling facilities.

Mawson Finland Limited (TSXV:MFL ) is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Vizsla Royalties Corp . (TSXV:VROY ) is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Return Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. Panuco currently hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 155.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 169.6 Moz AgEq

Bedford Metals Corp . (TSX-V: BFM ) is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production.

The Close Lake Uranium Project lies on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, adjoining claims held by Cameco Corporation, the largest uranium producer in the world. The claim is approximately 245 hectares and lies within the primary exploration corridor, which hosts the Keys Lake Mine, the Cigar Lake Mine, and the McArthur River Mine. Access to the property is done through a network of roads and trails Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium's Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco's Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco's past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location. The Sheppard Lake Uranium Project covers an area of approximately 2250 hectares and adjoins the Ubiquity Lake Project to the southeast. The project area is characterized by rocks of the Mudjatik domain, where uranium mineralization is typically basement-hosted, situated within shears or faults, and formed through hydrothermal redistributions of dissolved metals and subsequent redox reactions.

Super Copper Corp . (CSE:CUPR ) is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors.

Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE American: WWR ) is an energy technology company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater Resources' primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater Resource's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd . (CSE: SPLY ) is at the forefront of transforming the med-tech landscape, committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance healthcare and safety. With a strategic focus on growth and development, the company is dedicated to providing advanced solutions and driving substantial value for its stakeholders.

BioAge Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIOA ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. BioAge's lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small molecule agonist of APJ that has been well-tolerated in 265 individuals across eight Phase 1 clinical trials, including a Phase 1b clinical trial where decreased muscle atrophy, preservation of muscle quality and improved metabolism were observed in subjects treated with azelaprag over a 10-day period. In mid-2024, BioAge initiated a Phase 2 trial of azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity in older adults. Azelaprag has potential as an oral regimen to improve weight loss and restore both body composition and muscle function in patients on obesity therapy with incretin drugs. BioAge is also developing orally available small molecule brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of diseases driven by neuroinflammation. BioAge's preclinical programs, based on novel insights from the BioAge's discovery platform built on human longevity data, also have the potential to address key pathways in metabolic aging.

