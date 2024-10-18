UNIFIL Says It Was Targeted Five Times By Israeli Forces
Date
10/18/2024 2:00:16 PM
QNA / AFP
Beirut: The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed today that it has been deliberately targeted five times by Israel, noting that it found near one of its bases a trace of possible use of white phosphorus months ago.
A UNIFIL spokesperson said the 10,000-strong mission will remain in Lebanon despite multiple, deliberate Israeli attacks in the past few days.
The spokesperson added that UNIFIL troops can use self-defense against Israeli attacks but it is important to de-escalate tensions, stressing that they have to stay in Lebanon and that the morale of the peacekeepers remains very high.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed attacks on UN peacekeepers as "unacceptable" after the UN force accused Israeli troops of firing at their positions in south Lebanon, reports AFP.
"I consider targeting UNIFIL unacceptable, and I ask once again, that all parties strive to ensure at all times that the safety of each of these soldiers is guaranteed," Meloni told a press conference in Beirut.
