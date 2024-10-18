عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNIFIL Says It Was Targeted Five Times By Israeli Forces

UNIFIL Says It Was Targeted Five Times By Israeli Forces


10/18/2024 2:00:16 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA / AFP

Beirut: The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed today that it has been deliberately targeted five times by Israel, noting that it found near one of its bases a trace of possible use of white phosphorus months ago.

A UNIFIL spokesperson said the 10,000-strong mission will remain in Lebanon despite multiple, deliberate Israeli attacks in the past few days.

The spokesperson added that UNIFIL troops can use self-defense against Israeli attacks but it is important to de-escalate tensions, stressing that they have to stay in Lebanon and that the morale of the peacekeepers remains very high.

Read Also
  • Peacekeepers say Israeli tanks 'forcibly entered' UN Lebanon position
  • Israel threatens south Lebanon residents to 'not return' amidst unprecedented backlash over targeting UN peacekeepers
  • Qatar condemns in strongest terms targeting of UN Interim Force in Lebanon

'Unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Italian PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed attacks on UN peacekeepers as "unacceptable" after the UN force accused Israeli troops of firing at their positions in south Lebanon, reports AFP.

"I consider targeting UNIFIL unacceptable, and I ask once again, that all parties strive to ensure at all times that the safety of each of these soldiers is guaranteed," Meloni told a press conference in Beirut.

MENAFN18102024000063011010ID1108796059


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search